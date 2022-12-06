Miraculous Ladybug

In modern-day Paris, there's a teen junior high school girl named Marinette Dupain-Cheng and her classmate, Adrien. When evil arises, Marinette transforms into Ladybug while Adrien transforms into Cat Noir. However, neither know each other's secret identities. Together, they fight to protect Paris against the mysterious villain Hawk Moth.
|Annouck Hautbois
|Marinette Dupain-Cheng / Ladybug (voice)
|Benjamin Bollen
|Adrien Agreste / Cat Noir (voice)
|Jessica Barrier
|Alix (voice)
|Fanny Bloc
|Alya Césaire (voice)
|Marie Chevalot
|Chloé Bourgeois (voice)
|Thierry Kazazian
|Plagg (voice)
View Full Cast >
18 More Images