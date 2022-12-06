Not Available

Miraculous Ladybug

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Thomas Astruc

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Method Animation

In modern-day Paris, there's a teen junior high school girl named Marinette Dupain-Cheng and her classmate, Adrien. When evil arises, Marinette transforms into Ladybug while Adrien transforms into Cat Noir. However, neither know each other's secret identities. Together, they fight to protect Paris against the mysterious villain Hawk Moth.

Cast

Annouck HautboisMarinette Dupain-Cheng / Ladybug (voice)
Benjamin BollenAdrien Agreste / Cat Noir (voice)
Jessica BarrierAlix (voice)
Fanny BlocAlya Césaire (voice)
Marie ChevalotChloé Bourgeois (voice)
Thierry KazazianPlagg (voice)

Images

