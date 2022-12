Not Available

Miranda Hart is a comedy writer and actress whose BBC 2 sitcom Miranda has recently earned her four BAFTA nominations, three RTS awards and three Comedy Awards. She also earned a BAFTA nomination for her much loved role, Chummy, in the hit drama Call the Midwife; has finished her first movie role alongside Melissa Mcarthy and Jude Law in Spy which comes out May 2015 and recently completed a sell out stand-up arena tour.