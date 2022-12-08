Not Available

The Mirchi Music Awards are presented annually by Radio Mirchi to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Hindi language film music industry of India. The awards, given in seventeen different categories, were instituted to award the best of 2008.In 2010, the Southern edition of the awards - Mirchi Music Awards South was launched,to award the best of 2009 through which artists from the four South Indian film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam—are being honoured.