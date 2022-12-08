Not Available

Mirza Ghalib is an Indian biographical television drama series written and produced by poet Gulzar (Sampooran Singh Kalra). The series was aired on Doordarshan National in 1988. The lead actor was Naseeruddin Shah who played the role of Mirza Ghalib, the famous classical Urdu and Persian poet from Mughal Empire during British colonial rule. The series featured ghazals sung and composed by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh. It music has since been recognised as Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's magnum opus enjoying a cult following in the Indian subcontinent.