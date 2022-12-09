Not Available

Jang Geu Rae played the board game “baduk” (a strategy game somewhat like chess) since he was a child. Playing the game was everything to him, but he failed to become a professional baduk player. Now he is thrown out into the real world. By an acquaintance’s recommendation, He is able to begin to work at Wonin International as an intern and struggles to adapt working at a company. Meanwhile, Ahn Young Yi is a competent and intelligent new intern and Jang Baek Ki is another co-worker. Oh Sang Sik will play their boss.