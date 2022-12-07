Not Available

Mischievous Kiss

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Hwang In-Roe

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Group Eight

Based on the popular manga, Oh Ha Ni is a clumsy student who falls for the perfectionist, Baek Seung Jo. However, Seung Jo is indifferent towards her and rejects her love. When Ha Ni's house collapses, she and her father moves into his long-time friend's house. It turns out that Seung Jo is the friend's son and Ha Ni is given the opportunity to be near the guy she loves. Will she be able to move Seung Jo's heart?

Cast

Kim Hyun-joongBeak Seung Jo
Lee Tae-sungBong Joon-gu
Lee Si-youngYoon He Ra
Jung Hye-youngHwang Geum-hee
Choi Won HongBaek Eun-jo
Kang Nam GilOh Ki-dong

