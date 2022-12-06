Misconceptions

Not Available

Amanda Watson (Jane Leeves, "Frasier") was more than a little shocked to find out that all her teenage daughter Hopper (Taylor Momsen, "Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams") wanted for her birthday was to meet her biological father. After all, Hopper has always heard that her dad is well-bred, handsome, athletic, well-educated and a successful doctor. The only problem is Amanda never actually met him, she only knows him from the profile she was given at the Ivy League sperm bank. After discussing the situation with Horace (French Stewart, "3rd Rock From the Sun"), her best friend and co-worker at an art museum in Chicago, Amanda decides it's time to track down the father of her child and is mortified to discover that her supposedly ideal donor was not the Olympic medalist, Yale-educated surgeon that she has imagined all these years. Meet Eddie Caprio (Adam Rothenberg, "Coyote Beach"), a man who needed a little cash after junior college and lied about his identity.