Discovery Channel expands Motor Mondays, guaranteed appointment viewing for all-motor action and fun 52 weeks a year, with the addition of new series MISFIT GARAGE, produced by Pilgrim Studios. A spin-off of the hit series Fast N’ Loud, the #1 car show on television, MISFIT GARAGE features four mechanics who have all done business with Richard Rawling’s Gas Monkey Garage and join forces to create their own hot rod shop to rival Gas Monkey. Will this band of misfits be able to turn their garage into a money-making machine, or will their mistakes sink their business before it gets off the ground?