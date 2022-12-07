Not Available

Since Miss Asia Pageant was first screened in 1985, the event has injected great vitality into the concept of competition and participation and has been an annual event of great popularity, with many golden moments cherished still by appreciative audiences. History suggests that Miss Asia contestants are guaranteed a promising future. Most of the contestants, such as Eva Lai, Nina Li, Jaclyn Chu, Veronica Yip, Alice Chan, Candy Lo, Losa Law, Belinda Hammett, Kristy Yeung, have gone on to become popular stars and household names in the entertainment industry.