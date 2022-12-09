Miss Kim Makes 1 Million

Not Available

On her wedding day Kim Eun Jae is left standing at the alter by her groom, Yoo Young Hoon, for wealthy Suh Woo Kyung. Her wedding photographer, Park Moo-yeol, is a rich playboy who helps Eun-jae avoid embarrassment by pretending to be her husband. Soon after Moo-yeol’s family goes bankrupt. The family home will be sold if he can’t come up with money quick. Eun Jae meanwhile is convinced that if she becomes wealthy Young Hoon will come back to her. Eun-jae and Moo-yeol decide to join forces. They move in together and invest in moneymaking schemes one after the other. Making money unfortunately isn’t as easy as they had hoped. As outside forces (and Woo Kyung) line up against them, the two begin to realize that though they may be unlucky in money they are very lucky in love.