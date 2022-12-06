Not Available

Alicia Silverstone ( Clueless , The Crush ) stars as Kate Fox in this charming drama from Emmy-Award winning executive producers Darren Star ( Sex and the City ) and Jeff Rake ( The Practice ). In addition to being a sharp divorce attorney in her father's law firm, Kate Fox has a knack for matchmaking, which she considers a hobby until a socialite bride credits Kate for her romantic success in the press and word of her talent spreads. Soon, to the dismay of her father, Jerry ( Ryan O'Neal , Love Story ), and her reluctant legal partner Nick ( James Roday , First Years ), Kate is juggling the conflicting worlds of divorce and true love. With her best friend Victoria ( Lake Bell , War Stories ) at her side, Kate is determined to bring a little romance into the world, perhaps finding her own true love in the process. Rounding out the cast are David Conrad ( Men of Honor ) as Michael, a potential love interest for Kate, and Jodi Long ( All-American Girl ) as nosy office receptionist Claire. Miss Match is produced by 20th Television with Imagine Entertainment and Darren Star Productions. Brian Grazer ( 24 ) and David Nevins also serve as executive producers. The series was cancelled and unaired episodes were shelved. The complete series, including unaired episodes, aired in the UK channel Living in Spring 2004. The entire Miss Match show (with the exception of episodes 12 and 14) ran in Croatia on HRT 1, Winter 2005. The title of the show is Par nepar . The show aired in Finland on channel SubTV during Summer 2005. All the unaired episodes, except episode 12, were shown. The show was called Amorin apulainen (translated "Amor's helper"). Macy Gray performed the Miss Match theme song, Love Is Gonna Get You . Alicia Silverstone was nominated at the 2004 Golden Globe Awards and at the Golden Satellite Award in the category of "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy" for her role on the show.