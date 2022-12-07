Miss No Good

Not Available

Jiang Xiao Hua is a funny girl that dresses bad and runs her family's accessories store. When fatty Jia Si Le returns from Japan, he surprises everyone with his lean and thin body. As Si Le asks Xiao Hua out, he also comments her style as a "Christmas Tree". Token offensively, Xiao Hua seeks for some help to change her bad style. She meets Tang Men a stylist, who had dropped his expensive, rare scissor in the cab he was sharing with Xiao Hua. Not agreeing to help Xiao Hua, she uses the scissor as a threat, announcing that she will break them if Tang Men does not agree to help her. On the other hand, Jiang Mi is the arranged fiancée of Jia Si Le, angry that Jia Si La is in love with Xiao Hua, she uses Tang Men to distract Xiao Hua while she tries to get close with Si Le. As Tang Men distracts Xiao Hua, their relationship becomes stronger and stronger. Xiao Hua becomes confused of who she really loves... Tang Men or Jia Si Le!