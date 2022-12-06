Not Available

Welcome to the Miss Popularity guide at TV Tome. For 10 Kiwi women it's the chance of a lifetime - a big cash prize, overseas travel, fame and the crowning glory of being named "Miss Popularity". But things are never what they seem because while the finalists initially thought they were competing in a pageant - where it's all about how you look on the outside - in Miss Popularity it's what's on the inside that counts. The 10 gorgeous women were sent to a luxury hotel in South Australia, where they were pampered and treated like princesses until they were loaded into a van and sent on a "photo shoot". The women were driven nearly three hours into the Australian Outback and left there! Panicked and alone, the women were rescued by Vadim 'Outback Jack' Dale and his team of Aussie jackaroos. It was at this point that the women realised that this was no ordinary pageant and life was about to change. Once they reached the outback town of Burra - population less than 1,0