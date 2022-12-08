Not Available

Russian Night is the first Russian erotic channel. Erotic Contest “Miss Russian Night” Interactive erotic beauty contest “Miss Russian Night” is a unique television project, unparalleled on Russian television. The contest’s basis is the girls’ participation in erotic clips. Beautiful girls demonstrate the beauty of their body in a romantic setting to exciting music. Every month, the contestants fight for the title Miss of the Month. The winner is chosen by an audience vote. At the end of each season, Miss Russian Night is selected from the girls who were Miss of the Month.