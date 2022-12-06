Not Available

This exciting animated adventure is set during the first days of spring, when Miss Spider and Holley welcome five new additions to the family Snowdrop, Pansy, Wiggle, Spinner, and Squirt. Trouble arises when the precocious Squirt sets out on his own to return a chicken egg to its owner, forcing Miss Spider and Holley to embark on a dangerous journey to return him to safety. Filled with stellar animation, Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends is a release that children will want to revisit again and again. Miss Spider keeps on bringing more and more people into her family such as newcomers, Dragon and Bounce. This series is sure to make you happy and teach you some educational bug facts. Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends is a great show that will keep you and your kid attached to. Watch the great new series on Nick Jr. at 10:00AM and on Saturdays on CBS at 12:30N. This new show is sure to keep you interested for a very long time and new episodes are coming frequently so keep a look out for