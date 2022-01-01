Not Available

Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Kids is a computer-animated television special from Nelvana Limited that premiered on Treehouse TV and Nick Jr. on March 31, 2003. It was based on David Kirk's book series of the same name, and was followed by a spinoff show, Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends. Voices included Brooke Shields, Rick Moranis and Tony Jay. The characters are CGI animated insects and arachnids in a relatively natural setting, but with anthropomorphic qualities appropriate for a children's story.