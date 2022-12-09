Not Available

Trot music has been around listeners for decades, providing consolation and cheer people up. On the verge of the second hot wave of trot music, MISS TROT searches the next big superstar. Aspiring female vocalists from all over Korea compete to win the prize: big prize money and a chance to record a hit single. To be the next queen of trot music, the contestants must prove not only that they can sing trot, but also they love and cherish the genre. The show is hosted by Kim Sung-joo feat twelve music masters, from the best K-pop vocalist, mega-songwriter to trot music lovers.