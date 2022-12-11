Miss Truth

Not Available

The story follows a forensic examiner Ran Yan, as she investigates the truth around her mother's suicide and solves murder cases one at a time. Ran Yan is an eighteen year old destitute noblewoman who grew up learning about autopsies and finding clues through corpses. She encounters a judicial official and an assassin by chance and finds true love through the course of searching for the truth. (Source: DramaPanda) ~~ Adapted from the novel, The Tang Dynasty’s Female Forensic Doctor, by Xiu Tang