Since it’s inception in 1952, the Miss Universe Pageant has given the world’s most beautiful women from more than 80 countries something to vie for. Usually held in a different city each year, the live event spotlights contestants’ performances in three categories: swimsuit, evening gown and interview. Along with the coveted title, one lucky winner wins a contract with the Miss Universe Organisation and the use of an apartment in Trump Tower in New York City. For one year Miss Universe travels the world to raise awareness of AIDS, stress the importance of disease control, and to spread a general message of peace.