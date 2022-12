Not Available

Have you ever wondered what's up with some of your favorite TV, movie or pop stars from the last 20 years? VH1 will give you the exclusive details with "Miss You Much," hosted by actress-comedienne Catherine Reitman. Not all young celebrities end up with a mug shot and an arrest record. Some have moved on to careers outside of entertainment, while many are still active in showbiz. "Miss You Much," the 8-episode, half-hour series will premiere in early 2013.