Nicole Scott (Vivica A. Fox) is a hip, hard-charging former undercover agent who teams up with Jess Mastriani (Caterina Scorsone), a recent graduate of the FBI Quantico training center who gets mysterious visions of missing persons. Along with evidence expert Antonio Cortez (Mark Consuelos), they join a special unit out of Washington D.C. run by powerful Assistant Director John Pollock (Justin Louis) that takes on bizarre and perplexing missing person cases. In the first season, Brooke Haslett (Gloria Reuben), an experienced by-the-book see-it-to-believe-it FBI agent was paired with FBI Special Consultant Jess Mastriani, a recent college graduate who suddenly gets psychic dreams which give her clues to the location of missing people after getting struck by lightning. The pair also worked with saucy forensics & computer expert Sunny Estrada (Justina Machado) and their intelligent boss Alan Coyle (Dean McDermott). The show is based on Meg Cabot(also known as Jenny Carroll)'s young adult book series "1-800-WHERE-R-YOU." The season 1 theme song is "This Dream is Real" sung by Gloria Reuben and the season theme song is "Till I Find You" performed by Kina.