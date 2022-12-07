Missing (2007)

Not Available

A harrowing thriller that taps right into the fear of many parents: what happens when your child disappears without a trace? Patricia Marcos is a young woman who lives with her family in Blancaró, the outskirts of Madrid. On the night of her eighteenth birthday Patricia plans to go out with her cousin, Cris, to a festival in a neighboring village. After arguing with her mother, Lola, over her curfew, Patricia gets approval from her father, Alfredo, to stay out a little later. Patricia, however, never returns home. Her family and the Civil Guard try to unravel the mysterious details surrounding Patricia's disappearance.