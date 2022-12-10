Missing Persons

Not Available

Six survivors of a car accident are trapped in a mysterious river valley where hair-raising events ensue. What is the shocking secret in the valley? The lone survivors of a deadly accident have their own secrets to hide. Unable to treat each other with sincerity, they become increasingly suspicious as tensions rise. As they try to find a way out of their ordeal, they experience strange circumstances. Escape may seem impossible yet they continue to make a desperate attempt in the hopes of salvation.