Not Available

Missing Pieces NZ

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Missing Pieces” is a groundbreaking, New Zealand show that focuses on re-uniting people with a past they thought they had lost. Surprise re-unions, many with a father or mother reconnecting with a long lost child, capture the raw emotion of the moment. Each story starts with a video “plea” from the seeker, explaining who they are looking for and why. The viewer is then taken on a journey as the Missing Pieces team of investigative journalists trace the lost child, parent, friend or lover.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images