Missing Pieces NZ

Missing Pieces” is a groundbreaking, New Zealand show that focuses on re-uniting people with a past they thought they had lost. Surprise re-unions, many with a father or mother reconnecting with a long lost child, capture the raw emotion of the moment. Each story starts with a video “plea” from the seeker, explaining who they are looking for and why. The viewer is then taken on a journey as the Missing Pieces team of investigative journalists trace the lost child, parent, friend or lover.