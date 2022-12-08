Missing You (TVB)

Not Available

A Search & Rescue agency specializes in finding loved ones lost during a war, natural disaster or relocation. The paranoid and skeptical HONG YU FUNG (Linda Chung), the optimistic and energetic SI YIK HIM (Jason Chan), the eloquent SIN KIT JING (Cilla Lok) and computer expert YEUNG CHI KEI (Calvin Chan) are led by a calm and rational team leader LO MAN TIK (Ram Chiang) to start their experience of searching and rescuing people. Not only do they find happiness in their work, but they also go through a whole new experience of how they see themselves... FUNG, the new member in the group, worked well with HIM and often hits the nail, but they also understand that they must comply with the regulations of the job. They must not give false hopes to the seeker and bring unnecessary pain to them. Gradually FUNG and HIM developed feelings for one another, but unfortunately HIM already had a girlfriend TING PUNG CHI (Lin Xiawei), who just hoped her own happiness could bring even greater happiness to others...