Mission Demolition

A sapper is considered an elite combat engineer in the United States Army. Follow sapper students as they endure 28 days of grueling training that tests their mental and physical skills with explosives and battlefield conditions. Phase I lasts 14 days and covers general subjects including medical, navigation, demolitions, air and water operations, mountaineering, and landmines and weapons used by enemy forces. Phase II is the remaining 14 days. It covers basic patrolling techniques and battle drills that emphasize leadership. The subjects include urban operations, breaching, patrol organization and movement, and reconnaissance, raid and ambush tactics. It concludes with a three-day situation training exercise, and five-day field training exercise.