Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan joins India's first all-women commando unit, the Veerangana Force for one day. Sara will be seen first-hand experiencing the difficult life of the Veerangana Forces, India’s first all-women commando unit. The actor can be seen learning Krav Maga self-defense form, rock climbing, using weapons for tactical firing, in this action-packed episode. When it comes to protecting the homeland, women are no less, and we are saluting her the nation and the women who protect it on 'Mission Frontline With Sara Ali Khan'.