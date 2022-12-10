Not Available

Gregarious by nature, 40-year-old Yang Hao Tian, a home nurse makes house calls to patients with chronic problems while aided by his medical team that consists of Liu Xue Wen, a nurse and Dr Fang Yi Ting. Apart from dealing with his patients' medical issues, he gets involved in their family matters which Yi Ting frowns upon as unprofessional behaviour. When Zhang Xiu Ya, a pretty family member of Hao Tian's patient falls in love with him, Yi Ting mocks him while Xue Wen tells him not to think too much of it. However, unbeknownst to him, his colleagues have unknowingly fallen in love with him. The haughty Yi Ting is conflicted by her high standards and Xue Wen's confession that she too likes Hao Tian. At the same time, Xue Wen is shocked to find out that Hao Tian's younger brother Hao Ran, was the guy who jilted her before. Yi Ting faces a lawsuit when a patient of hers dies but Hao Tian takes the rap for her, leading her to let go of her reservations and express her love for him..