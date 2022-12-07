Mist: Sheepdog Tales

Not Available

On Borough Farm in Devon there are nine hundred sheep, one shepherd and eight wonderful sheepdogs. The brightest and bravest of them is Mist. Mist was born on a foggy night five years ago. Since then she has become a hardworking and very clever sheepdog who can sort out all the sticky situations on the farm. Mist doesn't have to do this work on her own, though! She has her mum Gail, her wise auntie Swift, bonkers uncle Jake, tough gruff Ernie, sharp-tongued Fern and keen, clumsy Eddie. Even the newest member of the pack tries to lend a paw. She is the bouncy puppy Fly, who loves to join Mist on her many adventures around Borough Farm.