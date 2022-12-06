Not Available

Welcome to the Mister Sterling guide at TV Tome. From Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Lawrence O'Donnell (NBC's "The West Wing") comes this mid-season drama chronicling the daily struggles of well-intentioned young Senator William Sterling Jr. (Josh Brolin, "Hollow Man," "The Mod Squad") who brings a fresh perspective -- and his own agenda -- to Capitol Hill. Thrust into political office after the un-timely death of the senior Senator from California, Sterling is forced to navigate the murky world of Washington politics with only the help of his resourceful staff to guide him. This political drama also stars three-time Tony Award winner, Audra McDonald ("Carousel," "Ragtime," "Master Class") as super-charged chief of staff Jackie Brock; William Russ ("Boy Meets World") as legislative director Tommy Doyle, the principled Beltway insider; David NoroÃ±a ("Six Feet Under") as Leon, Sterling's resident techno-whiz, and James Whitmore ("The Shawshank Redemption") as Sterling's fath