Not Available

Follows the animated adventures of Mr.T (of "A-Team" fame) and a gymnastics team as they solve mysteries around the world while learning a lesson on the way. This show also features live-action segments at the beginning and end of each episode in which Mr.T explains what's going on, and also explains the lesson learned by one of the characters (usually it was one of the main characters, but occasionally it was a guest character who was on the team). The ending segments often ended with the catch phrase: "Take it from me, Mr.T"