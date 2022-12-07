Not Available

Set in a world where friends are the new family, Mistresses follows the lives and loves of a close group of thirty-something girlfriends who met at university but whose lives have taken very different turns. Each has a different experience of infidelity and love: bed-hopper, unwitting instigator, devoted mistress and wronged wife. The tangled web of love and deceit envelops all four, with life-changing revelations which prove that life is not always greener on the other side. This is a story about secrets and anger, passion and lust, loss and guilt.