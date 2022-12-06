Not Available

Welcome to the Mix It Up guide at TV Tome. This new series from Courteney Cox assists couples - roommates, newlyweds, or family - in "mixing it up" by combining divergent decorating tastes into one harmonious home. Every week, see what happens when living arrangements and personal taste don't mix and what beautiful homes can come out of it as WE: Women's Entertainment presents Mix It Up. Created by Courteney Cox, this wild and wonderful home design series shows couples fun and inspired solutions for blending conflicting decorating styles. Mix It Up was inspired by real-life events when Cox moved in with her husband David Arquette. Passionate about home design, the actor has made over several houses and serves as Design Consultant on the show as well as executive producer. Mix It Up has ended its first series run, and has gone into hiatus for quite a while. Courteney Cox has just given birth, so there probably won't be another series for a short while. Until then we