Mix Master is a Korea - Japan co-produced anime series based on the MMORPG, also known by the name Mix Master King of Cards. It is a co-production by Nippon Animation of Japan and Sunwoo Entertainment and KBS of Korea. The series aired on Cartoon Network in many Asian areas from Southeast Asia to South Korea and all of Asia between. The story centers on the fantasy and adventure card game, Mix Master. This anime series has many bearing similarities to Yu-Gi-Oh and Duel Masters.