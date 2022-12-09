Not Available

Mixels are mischievous creatures who live in tribes of three. They have the ability to combine with other Mixels, either within a single tribe or cross-combining to gain another tribe's abilities. All that is needed to combine are willing Mixels and a magical square known as a cubit. The colorful creatures have to look out for Nixels, who consider themselves superior and like to destroy Mixel combinations. Major Nixel, the group's leader, throws and kicks his underlings to steal cubits.