Because of a certain incident, Sado Tarou has a problem with his body, he would derive pleasure when girls doing this and that on him. He won't have a usual way of love he wants if it were like this forever. So to cure his body, so that he could confess to his love Shihori Hime, he went to the Voluntary Club which he heard would fulfill students wishes. He went there, only to find Isurugi Mio, a girl with her gross misunderstanding that she is a god, and Yuuno Arashiko, the detestable existence for Tarou who is the cause of his problem...