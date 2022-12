Not Available

The MMC (also known as the Mickey Mouse Club) was a show that aired on the Disney Channel in 1989 and ended its run in mid 1990's. The show had wonderful talent--singing, dancing, acting, etc. It was a fun show for kids, teens, and adults alike. Several of the cast members came to be big stars (Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Keri Russell, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Tony Lucca, Ryan Gosling, and more). All in all, it was an amazing show.