Mob City

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The true story of a decades-long conflict between the Los Angeles Police Department, under the determined leadership of Police Chief William Parker, and ruthless criminal elements led by Mickey Cohen, a one-time boxer who rose to the top of L.A.'s criminal world. The series is a fast-paced crime drama set in Los Angeles during the 1940s and '50s. It's a world of glamorous movie stars, powerful studio heads, returning war heroes, a powerful and corrupt police force and an even more dangerous criminal network determined to make L.A. its West Coast base.

Cast

Jon BernthalJoe Teague
Alexa DavalosJasmine
Milo Ventimiglia Ned Stax
Neal McDonoughCaptain William Parker
Edward BurnsBen "Bugsy" Siegel
Robert KnepperSid Rothman

