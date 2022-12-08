Not Available

The second season of Mob Wives is only a few episodes in and we can already conclude a few things: ratings are through the roof, fans are obsessed with the cast (both old and new), and you all want more, more, more of these women. And who are we to deny you? VH1 is super-excited to announce the premiere of the Mob Wives after show, which will debut on Sunday night immediately following the show. Called Mob Wives: The Sit Down, the show will be hosted by Carrie Keagan and will feature 2-3 of the women each week. If you don’t already have VH1′s Co-Star app, now would be the time to download that too, since the ladies will be answering fan’s Twitter questions submitted through the app each week. (Source: VH1)