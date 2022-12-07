Not Available

Host Howie Mandel puts a hidden-camera spin on the "flash mob" concept. Mandel and hundreds of strangers will help special guests plan extraordinary surprises for friends, family members, loved ones or co-workers. These unknowing participants will be shocked and stunned by surprise performances that lead up to fantastic reveals that include a husband learning that his wife is pregnant, an applicant finding out that she got the job and a marriage proposal, among others. Throughout the hour, the guests will be shown prepping for the event - rehearsing their routines and refining their speeches - all while receiving guidance from host Mandel. Then, on the day of the big event - with the hidden cameras rolling - the detailed plan comes to fruition.