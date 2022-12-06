Mobile Home Disasters

Not Available

Mobile Home Disaster takes deserving families and makes their dreams come true. Each week, the design team, which includes a contractor, designer and two carpenters, hits the road to turn one lucky family's world upside down. Lead by comedic host, John Caparulo, the Mobile Home Disaster team surprises a family, sends them on a journey and in just four short days transforms their home into the crown jewel of the neighborhood. The family is the envy of their friends and family as everyone comes together for the big reveal of the family's new home.