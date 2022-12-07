Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Not Available

2307 AD. As fossil fuels became exhausted, humanity found a new energy source to change their situation: A large-scale solar power system with three enormous orbiting elevators. However, only a few large countries and their allies reaped the benefits. Three superpowers had ownership of the three orbiting elevators: The Union, based in the United States Of America, The People`s Reform League, made up of China, Russia, and India, and Europe`s AEU. The superpowers continue playing a large zero-sum game for their own dignity and respective prosperity. Even though it is the 24th century, humanity has yet to become one. In this world where war has no end, a private militia appears advocating the eradication of war through force. Each possessing a mobile suit Gundam, they are Celestial Being. The armed intervention by the Gundams against all acts of war begins.