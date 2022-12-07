Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket

Not Available

The great war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon is almost over. At a neutral space colony, Side 6, the Federation is secretly constructing a powerful new Gundam. A young boy, Alfred Izuruha, and his friends are fascinated by the war and the mobile suits. As Al plays in the Federation base he accidentally films the newly-arrived Federation mobile suit from the Antarctica base, Gundam NT-1 "Alex." When the Zion's attempt to destroy the Gundam fails, Al follows a damaged Zaku to its crash site and meets its pilot, novice pilot Bernard "Bernie" Wiseman. Bernie himself falls for Al's neighbor, the charming Christina MacKenzie. She is the test pilot of the Gundam that Bernie is trying to destroy. Al will come face to face with the realities of war, changing his life forever.