Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

Three years after the end of the One Year War between the Zeon and the Federation, a group called the Delaz Fleet is formed by the survivors of the Zeon army. Under the command of former Zeon Colonel Aiguille Delaz, the fleet's goal is to rebuild Zeon. Their ace pilot Major Anavel Gato steals the Gundam GP02, a nuclear equipped model in development by the Federation. Lieutenant Kou Uraki pilots the Gundam GP01, the only one left, in an attempt to stop Gato and recover the stolen Gundam before a new war begins. "Operation Stardust," as the Delaz Fleet's operation was known, would shake the foundation of the Earth Federation and prepare the way for the to the soon-to-be-infamous "Titans."