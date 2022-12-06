Mobile Suit Gundam

September through December in the year Universal Century 0079 the Principality of Zeon invents a gigantic human-shaped weapon called the Mobile Suit and begins its war for independence against the Earth Federation. Amuro Ray becomes the pilot of Gundam, a prototype developed by Federation Force. Through his battles against the ace pilot of Zeon, Char Aznable, and the bitter trials of the war, he becomes aware of his uniqueness as a NewType...
|Tōru Furuya
|Amuro Ray
|Shūichi Ikeda
|Char Aznable
|Hirotaka Suzuoki
|Bright Noa
|Fuyumi Shiraishi
|Mirai Yashima
|Toshio Furukawa
|Kai Shiden
|Rumiko Ukai
|Frau Bow
View Full Cast >