Mobile Suit Gundam

Not Available

September through December in the year Universal Century 0079 the Principality of Zeon invents a gigantic human-shaped weapon called the Mobile Suit and begins its war for independence against the Earth Federation. Amuro Ray becomes the pilot of Gundam, a prototype developed by Federation Force. Through his battles against the ace pilot of Zeon, Char Aznable, and the bitter trials of the war, he becomes aware of his uniqueness as a NewType...