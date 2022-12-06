Not Available

Mobile Suit Gundam

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Yoshiyuki Tomino

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SUNRISE

September through December in the year Universal Century 0079 the Principality of Zeon invents a gigantic human-shaped weapon called the Mobile Suit and begins its war for independence against the Earth Federation. Amuro Ray becomes the pilot of Gundam, a prototype developed by Federation Force. Through his battles against the ace pilot of Zeon, Char Aznable, and the bitter trials of the war, he becomes aware of his uniqueness as a NewType...

Cast

Tōru FuruyaAmuro Ray
Shūichi IkedaChar Aznable
Hirotaka SuzuokiBright Noa
Fuyumi ShiraishiMirai Yashima
Toshio FurukawaKai Shiden
Rumiko UkaiFrau Bow

