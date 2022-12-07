Mobile Suit Gundam: MS IGLOO - The Hidden One-Year War

Not Available

The year is Universal Century 0079. Oliver May is a technical officer in the Zeon 603rd Technical Evaluation Unit , in charge of testing new military technology. Stationed in the Jotunheim, a civilian transport ship that was converted into military use, Oliver must head into battle and experience the One Year War, only this time from the perspective of a weapon tester who struggles to make an impact on an evolving war during changing times. A three-part, fully-rendered 3D CGI feature initially screened at Bandai Museum in Japan. Part of Gundam`s 25th Anniversary Celebration.