Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (2012)

"Year 70 of the Cosmic Era. Due to the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy, tensions between Earth and the PLANTs escalated into armed conflict. None doubted that the numerically superior Earth forces would be victorious, but these early predictions proved to be mistaken. The war became a stalemate, which has lasted for eleven months..." The Newest Series in the GUNDAM Saga to come to America, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (or just Gundam Seed) has a close relationship to the Original Mobile Suit Gundam, or Gundam 0079.