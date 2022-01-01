Not Available

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 Stargazer is a three episode original net animation (ONA) side story that takes place during the timeline of Gundam SEED Destiny. Unlike the other series set in the Cosmic Era, C.E. 73 Stargazer is directed by Susumu Nishizawa and features a new cast of characters. The episodes were not broadcasted on television, but streamed through the Bandai Channel and sold on one DVD in Japan. The first episode was released on the Bandai Channel on July 14, 2006, but it premiered a week earlier at the Tokyo Anime Center's Akiba 3D Theater on July 7, 2006.