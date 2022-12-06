Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Not Available

In UC 0087, seven years after the end of the One Year War and following the events of Operation Stardust, the Earth Federation establishes the elite counter-insurgency division called the Titans to hunt down remaining pockets of Zeon resistance. The Titans become overzealous in their mission, resorting to brutal methods to achieive their goals, becoming nothing more than ruthless tyrants with an ambition to rule the Earth Sphere. Two anti-Titans resistance groups, the AEUG (Anti-Earth Union Group) and their Earth-bound counterparts Karaba, form to unite various existing forces in the struggle against the facist-like Titans. Their members consist of renegade soldiers of the Earth Federal forces, former soldiers of the Principality of Zeon and militia from space colonies.