Not Available

NBCSN announced today a new automotive reality series, Mobsteel, which follows a Detroit-based custom car shop that transforms vintage American cars into modern-day street machines. The eight-episode series will debut Sunday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. ET, immediately following NBCSN's coverage of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 from Michigan International Speedway. Mobsteel follows founder Adam Genei and his team of custom-car specialists, including his wife Pam Genei, as they restore vehicles ranging from the finest relics of the American automotive boom, to an old International Harvester Loadstar, and much more. Mobsteel is an existing custom-car shop that was founded more than 10 years ago, using vintage parts and Detroit steel to bring these ancient American cars back to life.